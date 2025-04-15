Seeds Investor LLC Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,334,000 after acquiring an additional 93,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $234,645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,567,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 695,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 168,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

