SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $101,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9,796.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,704 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SEI Investments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.