Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Selectis Health Stock Performance
Shares of Selectis Health stock remained flat at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.27. Selectis Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
About Selectis Health
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Selectis Health
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.