ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.74 and last traded at $111.54. 70,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 360,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.37.

TTAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

