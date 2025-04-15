Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Seven & i Stock Performance

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

