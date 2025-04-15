Shannon River Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979,372 shares during the period. Informatica comprises approximately 2.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Informatica

Informatica Trading Up 1.0 %

INFA opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.