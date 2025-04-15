Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 82,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,885. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

