Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 95.2%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPMUF traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

