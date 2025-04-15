Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Increases By 274.2%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the March 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of BMRA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

