Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Declines By 65.2%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

Shares of China Medical System stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Tuesday. China Medical System has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

