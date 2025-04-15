Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Drops By 60.7%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.3 days.
Experian Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Experian has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.
Experian Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.