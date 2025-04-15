Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Drops By 60.7%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.3 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Experian has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.