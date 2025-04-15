Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Grows By 200.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 13,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

