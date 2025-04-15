Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Grows By 300.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FGBIP stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

