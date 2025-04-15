Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declines By 72.1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FYT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 2,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,403. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

