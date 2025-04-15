Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Drops By 90.6%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,003,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Up 50.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GSTC traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 8,815,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,651. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

