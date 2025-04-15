Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 86.9%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of GMGMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,508. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
