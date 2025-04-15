Short Interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Grows By 822.7%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 822.7% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iCoreConnect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCT opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.69. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.04% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

