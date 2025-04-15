Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Grows By 140.2%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.
