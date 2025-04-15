Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Grows By 2,767.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a growth of 2,767.3% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
Integrated Media Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Media Technology
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.