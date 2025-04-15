Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Grows By 2,767.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a growth of 2,767.3% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

