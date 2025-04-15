Short Interest in iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Declines By 64.8%

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.79% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Total Return Active ETF alerts:

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 6,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Total Return Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Total Return Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.