Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Decreases By 65.9%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mativ Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MATV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,199. The firm has a market cap of $256.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mativ by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mativ by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MATV

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.