Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 255.8%

Apr 15th, 2025

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

MITEY stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

