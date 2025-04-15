Short Interest in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Rises By 260.9%

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 260.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 3.1 %

MDV stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of -134.27 and a beta of -0.24.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.