Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Rises By 204.5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYMTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

