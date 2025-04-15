Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Decreases By 74.1%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 157,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWM opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Prestige Wealth has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

