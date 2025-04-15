Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declines By 70.9%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RMBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.44. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

