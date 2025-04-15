Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Expands By 400.0%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ricoh Price Performance

RICOY stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

