Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Grows By 151.6%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,015. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
About Silver Tiger Metals
