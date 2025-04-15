Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Grows By 151.6%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,015. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

