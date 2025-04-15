Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Increases By 562.2%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 562.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBY traded up SEK 0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting SEK 22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 18.52 and a one year high of SEK 26.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 21.52.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.9773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWDBY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWDBY

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.