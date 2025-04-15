Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Declines By 95.3%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPSW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get WM Technology alerts:

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.