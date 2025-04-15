Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Declines By 95.3%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPSW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About WM Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WM Technology
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.