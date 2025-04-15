Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.21. 27,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 752,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $905.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

