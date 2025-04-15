Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $56,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

