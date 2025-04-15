Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,467,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 468,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 target price on Silver X Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of C$23.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

