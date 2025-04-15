Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, an increase of 695.4% from the March 15th total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SGLY opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 132.89%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

