SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$105.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.51. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.74.

Insider Transactions at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, insider Lembit Janes sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

