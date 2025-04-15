Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

