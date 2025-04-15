Smog 24 Hour Volume Hits $223.78 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Smog has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $223.78 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smog has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.76 or 1.00722077 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,421.30 or 1.00547337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Smog

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.00801609 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $164.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

