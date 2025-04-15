Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 377.9% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215,228. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snow Lake Resources by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

