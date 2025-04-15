Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 377.9% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Snow Lake Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LITM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215,228. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.
