Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Shares of BICEY stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Société BIC has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.57.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.