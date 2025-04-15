Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Société BIC Stock Performance
Shares of BICEY stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Société BIC has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.57.
Société BIC Company Profile
