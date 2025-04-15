Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Laidlaw lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This trade represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

