Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sound Group Price Performance

SOGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 12,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Sound Group has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

