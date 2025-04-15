Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southern Copper stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $52,738,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $40,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 381,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after buying an additional 355,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

