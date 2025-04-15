SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
Shares of SPXXF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
