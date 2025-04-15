SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

Shares of SPXXF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.