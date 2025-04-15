SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

