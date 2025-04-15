SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after buying an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

