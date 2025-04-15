SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

