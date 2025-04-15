Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Head to Head Analysis

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunrise New Energy and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 66.02%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 4.01% 6.44% 3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Spectrum Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $46.63 million 0.53 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $2.97 billion 0.54 $124.80 million $4.07 15.03

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

