Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 645,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Splash Beverage Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 37,698,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,471. The company has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.
About Splash Beverage Group
