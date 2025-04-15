Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 645,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 37,698,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,471. The company has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

