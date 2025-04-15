Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $573.75 and last traded at $573.64. Approximately 999,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,177,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 124.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

