Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 433.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,348,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,699 shares of company stock worth $13,969,851 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

